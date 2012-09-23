Fundraising Lessons From BRAC’s $500 Million Clinton Global Initiative Commitments

Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) launched its 8th annual meeting today. Make no mistake about it, this is a deal-making event. The price of admission for global nonprofits, foundations, philanthropists, and corporations is making a clear and measurable commitment to action. For companies and foundations, the commitment must include a significant financial pledge. And if you don’t fulfill your promise, you’re not invited back.

So how is it that some very well intentioned nonprofits that do good work will return home after this week with little more than fond memories, while others will leave with their pockets full of riches to do more good in the world? Having participated in CGI for five years, I have seen how this works. And the best way to answer this question is to tell the story of BRAC.

BRAC holds the answer to the half-a-billion-dollar question. Yes, BRAC, an organization that many of you have never heard of. BRAC, which didn’t have an office outside of Bangladesh as of 2006, much less a phone line in New York City. BRAC, which had the audacity to commit to raise $250 million at CGI’s second annual meeting in 2006, and to commit to raise another $271 million at the third annual meeting in 2007. BRAC, which actually exceeded these two goals and went on to make and achieve even further commitments in subsequent years.

Fazle Hasan Abed

Founded in Bangladesh by Fazle Hasan Abed in 1972, BRAC’s vision is a world free from all forms of exploitation and discrimination, where everyone has the opportunity to realize their potential. Its interventions aim to alleviate poverty on a large scale through economic and social programs. With the $500 million that BRAC raised from MasterCard Foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the NoVo Foundation, DFID (the government of the U.K.), AusAID (the government of Australia), Norad (the government of Norway), the Nike Foundation, Soros, and Omidyar Network, as well as a dozen private investors and many family foundations including Andrew and Bonnie Weiss, and Barry and Dolly Segal, BRAC expanded its programs from Bangladesh to five countries in Africa and four more in Asia, in addition to establishing services in Haiti.

The lessons of BRAC: seven keys to building a high performing enterprise that funders want to support

These lessons from BRAC’s experience are useful to for-profits as well as nonprofits:

Develop solutions by engaging with and in the community, not as an outside force thinking it has the answers. Constantly test, measure, and modify solutions for solving poverty, including working in partnership with universities and other research and public policty institutions. Recognize the limits that government and religious and social norms place on women, especially with regard to working, and create microenterprises within those constraints. Develop a holistic approach incrementally as BRAC did in Bangladesh for three decades before adapting and replicating the model in other countries. Design programs based on the concept of “massification“–programs that can be scaled to serve dense populations of people living in extreme poverty. Grasp opportunities. “If you feel the situation is urgent, you move,” explained . “If you feel the situation is urgent, you move,” explained Susan Davis , president and CEO of BRAC USA. excellence. Seventy-two international microfinance experts Deliver services with. Seventy-two international microfinance experts ranked BRAC number one among eleven outstanding nonprofits.

“BRAC manages its nonprofit activities to the high standards found in the best run for-profit businesses. It continually evaluates the effectiveness of what it is doing rather than being self-congratulatory or complacent,” according to Andrew Weiss, founder and CEO of Weiss Asset Management, and one of BRAC’s funders.