10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Fake Design, Creative Shifts, And More

So the old adage of “follow your passion and the money will come” may not be the best advice after all. Changing creative gears and adding heat may be more practical strategies for success. These stories and more in this week’s top 10.

By Dan Asadorian2 minute Read

Building Block

1. A Former iPhone UI Designer Defends Apple’s Fake-Leather Design Philosophy

Co.Design

Apple responds to vociferous design complaints on why they are dragging the physical world into their mobile products.

Silberman

2.

Can Ben Silbermann Turn Pinterest Into The World’s Greatest Shopfront?

Co.Design

Ben Silbermann dishes on why Pinterest could be the future of e-commerce.

Cold Kid

3.

Want More Productive Workers? Adjust Your Thermostat

Fast Company

Need productivity? Just add heat.

Hiding Woman

4.

Do Like Steve Jobs Did: Don’t Follow Your Passion

Fast Company

Following your passion might not be the key to success.

Joss Whedon

5.

Why You Need A Creative Shift Instead Of A Vacation, As Explained By Joss Whedon

Co.Create

Joss Whedon stays fresh by jumping between vastly different projects. Sustainable? We’ll see.

Superman

6.

How To Make Your Employees Feel Like Superheroes

Fast Company

Patty Azzarello shares her thoughts on how to empower your team.

Windows 8

7.

How Microsoft Embraced Design, Without Steve Ballmer

Co.Design

“I don’t think Steve [Ballmer] could even spell the word design.”

Mouse Trap

8.

How To Move Past The “Everything’s Been Done” Trap And Find Your Next Great Idea

Fast Company

Kevin Purdy offers 4 intuitive ideas to stay original.

LowLine

9. Can These Guys Really Pull Off An Underground Park In NYC?

Co.Design

I cannot wait for the LowLine.

10.

Want To Live Longer? Be More Creative

Co.Exist

Problem solving and using your imagination may be the key to a longer, more fulfilling life.

