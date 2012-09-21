10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Fake Design, Creative Shifts, And More

So the old adage of “follow your passion and the money will come” may not be the best advice after all. Changing creative gears and adding heat may be more practical strategies for success. These stories and more in this week’s top 10.
1. A Former iPhone UI Designer Defends Apple’s Fake-Leather Design Philosophy
Co.Design
Apple responds to vociferous design complaints on why they are dragging the physical world into their mobile products.
Can Ben Silbermann Turn Pinterest Into The World’s Greatest Shopfront?
Co.Design
Ben Silbermann dishes on why Pinterest could be the future of e-commerce.
Want More Productive Workers? Adjust Your Thermostat
Fast Company
Need productivity? Just add heat.
Do Like Steve Jobs Did: Don’t Follow Your Passion
Fast Company
Following your passion might not be the key to success.
Why You Need A Creative Shift Instead Of A Vacation, As Explained By Joss Whedon
Co.Create
Joss Whedon stays fresh by jumping between vastly different projects. Sustainable? We’ll see.
How To Make Your Employees Feel Like Superheroes
Fast Company
Patty Azzarello shares her thoughts on how to empower your team.
How Microsoft Embraced Design, Without Steve Ballmer
Co.Design
“I don’t think Steve [Ballmer] could even spell the word design.”
How To Move Past The “Everything’s Been Done” Trap And Find Your Next Great Idea
Fast Company
Kevin Purdy offers 4 intuitive ideas to stay original.
9. Can These Guys Really Pull Off An Underground Park In NYC?
Co.Design
I cannot wait for the LowLine.
Want To Live Longer? Be More Creative
Co.Exist
Problem solving and using your imagination may be the key to a longer, more fulfilling life.
