The Wisdom Of The Two Steps Forward, One Step Back Career Plan

Are you living your career? People often think of their career as something different and distinct from what they are doing in their present job. For these people, career discussions are something to address in the future. The reality is that your career begins as soon as you accept your first job and continues with each of the subsequent decisions you make along your career path.

Successful people understand this and take accountability. They think about the implications their present actions may have on their future. They realize that a career doesn’t always move in a consistently upward trajectory. Especially in today’s environment, a career can often move horizontally, or even in circles. And sometimes, the best long-term decision may require what seems, at first glance, to be a backward move.

We recently hired a woman who exemplifies this phenomenon. She left a position as a top salesperson to take a somewhat riskier sales position with a new startup we’ve launched. During the interview process, we asked her why she was willing to step away from a proven high compensation position when she knew that it would be at least two years before we would be able to match her current salary.

She told us that she and her husband always look at career decisions within the context of a 10-year implication. They weigh the current as well as future impact of their decision. In this case, she and her husband believed that this new position and the opportunity to get in on the ground floor would move her closer to her ultimate career goals.

Backward Planning

How are you doing at balancing the needs of your present and future? Taking time to reflect on what you really want out of your career and creating a plan is important. One of the exercises we use when helping executives with career planning is what we call backward planning. We have them envision where they would like to be in 10 years. Then they move backward from that point to identify where they would need to be in nine years, eight years, etc., to ultimately reach that 10-year goal. Creating a backward plan can help identify the moves you need to make right now that will get you one step closer to where you want to be.

Of course, you can never know with certainty where you’ll end up–and many people do end up in unexpected places. Most likely, though, having a career plan will help you reach more of your intended objectives and achieve higher goals than if you had just left it to chance. The biggest tragedy we see is when people spend 15 or 20 years climbing the corporate ladder only to learn that it was leaning against the wrong building.