The Secret To Marilyn Monroe’s Timeless Brand

Marilyn Monroe made 29 films, 24 in the first 8 years of her career. Norma Jeane was an American actress, a model, a singer, and a timeless sex symbol to become one of Hollywood’s most enduring silver screen legends.

Scratching beneath the surface, what if a brand was able to isolate the secret to Marilyn’s Marilyn unfading star? What if there were a specific quality that resulted in a brand rising above the noise while others simply withered away?

Al Ries got it right in his milestone book on the 22 immutable laws of branding when he observed the narrower a brand, the more it won and gained traction. The wider it went, the more diluted and less it stuck. As Ries wrote, “You can’t expand your way to success. You can only narrow your way to success and then hope you don’t spoil that success by overexpanding the brand.”

In the case of Marilyn, she knew her sweet spot and she shined in that very specified place where she could shine. Her choices aligned to the Marilyn mystique and didn’t try to veer off and fail to use her seductive quality. She utilized, recognized and played her strength.

Yet, ask a company owner or brand manager how to grow their brand and the knee jerk response is to go broad. To try to dominate by going wide in terms of what you stand for and who you wish to reach. In other words, to try to be everything to everybody.

The problem with this approach? You become nothing to nobody and dilute what you do stand for as shown in this video:

Single Is Power