Should Justin Bieber Invest In Your Enterprise Solution?

In recent years, an increasing number of startups and big-name companies have looked to celebrity backers to boost their brands and street cred: Investors in Airbnb and Spotify include Hollywood stars and chart-topping artists; Beats Electronics has created headphones for Diddy, David Guetta, and LeBron James; and Justin Bieber recently graced the cover of Forbes under the the headline, “Venture Capitalist.” But what they get depends on how much these celebrities are actually involved in their investments. What makes celebrity investment better than a traditional celeb endorsement of, say, McDonald’s or Pepsi?

For a number of reasons–the generally sensitive nature of investments, sharp-elbowed celebrity publicists, and so forth–rarely does the public get insight into this area. But certainly the perception, at least in the press, is that certain celebrities have an innate business sense. Speaking with a range of entrepreneurs in the space, we look to see whether this reputation is warranted, or whether it’s just Hollywood marketing 2.0. Below, a cheat sheet for you to tell the difference.

For most entrepreneurs, it all comes to what celebrities represent the right fit for their startups, and whether they are authentically interested in the products themselves. Sure, popular celebrities can bring much attention to a startup, but they have to engage with a startup’s products in order for the relationship to be effective. For one entrepreneur, with backing from several A-list celebrities, it’s incredibly important that a celebrity actually believe in a product before investing in it. For example, the entrepreneur says, the celebrities interacting with the product, whether on TV or elsewhere in the media, brings an attention that is unrivaled so long as it’s genuine. “There’s kind of an intangible value to that,” the entrepreneur says. “That’s something you almost can’t put a price on.”

Robert Brunner of design firm Ammunition LLC, which has notably developed the Beats by Dre headphones, agrees that authentic involvement is crucial, though acknowledges it varies from celebrity to celebrity. “It always works best when the celebrity is involved for reasons other than economics–where there’s an actual passion there. With Dr. Dre, he’s been fairly involved with the physical design, and really gets involved in the tuning and the sound. This is personal to Dre; it’s a reflection of him,” Brunner says. “Some other [celebrities] though, well, I’ve never met, and only get feedback through three levels of channels.”

One startup founder, who has myriad celebrity investors, argues that a celebrity’s involvement must be mutually beneficial to both brands. “You don’t want someone making an investment just like they’re selling some new bottled water,” the founder says. “It’s not like signing a deal with Pepsi where you have to do three events and a commercial. Are they really emotionally invested–and not just financially invested–in the product?”

In that sense, it doesn’t matter how many followers a celebrity has on Twitter or how much engagement they could potentially create. If they’re not the right fit for your startup–and your product–then it won’t matter. In other words, microloan platform Kiva might not want Charlie Sheen as an investor. Inversely, Lindsay Lohan might not have been the right fit to have invested in enterprise social network Yammer before it was acquired. “[Celebrities] probably shouldn’t go investing in productivity tools,” the founder jokes.