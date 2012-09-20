The Apple Maps Switchover Survival Guide

In less than 48 hours, Apple’s new Maps application has turned an Irish farm into an airport , destroyed the Statue of Liberty and iconic New York bridges , and created a great new meme . Apple Maps’ replacement of Google Maps has launched a massive schadenfreude party in the tech and social media circles, and everybody with an iOS device and a screenshot is invited.

Meanwhile, some of us are probably wondering how we can actually get to where we’re going with our upgraded iPhones. Here’s how to overcome the weaknesses of Apple’s pretty but inexperienced Maps, either by augmentation or outright replacement.

Get Public Transit Directions Back

Perhaps the loudest and truest knock on Apple Maps is its lack of directions using trains, buses, and other public transportation. Maps doesn’t do public transportation badly, it just doesn’t do it. Maps can suggest other apps that will get you public transportation, but with different apps for different cities. Hackers are already tweaking a work-around solution, but for now, on unmodified phones, you’ve got to roll with another app.

My pick, and the pick of some of my bleeding-edge, iOS-using acquaintances, is City Maps by Lumatic. There are 25 major cities included, and if you’re in one of those cities, the directions and way-finding experience on City Maps is comprehensive and fairly smooth. Every point is shown with Street-View-style graphics, and step-by-step directions move smoothly between walking, trains, and buses.

HopStop is an alternative app, one with more cities covered in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. You probably know the basics of how it works, but what you might not know if you haven’t used HopStop lately is that it also keeps tallies on your calories burned, the carbon dioxide you’ve kept out of the atmosphere, and other habit-enforcing measurements. The turn-by-turn features aren’t quite as detailed as in City Maps, but HopStop does know which way you’re facing and walking, and can reroute you if you take a detour.

Get Turn-By-Turn Directions On Any iOS Device

The built-in turn-by-turn directions in Apple Maps have received some mixed reviews. But assuming Maps can find the actual spot you’re heading toward, turn-by-turn works pretty well. But if you want something more than just left-right-merge commands, you have options.

Waze is a crowdsourced, almost wiki-style map and directions app, with the appeal of possibly finding you better routes through the power of people actually driving them and reporting back. Waze offers turn-by-turn directions, live traffic and accident reports, speed trap and police locations (if you live in a rather active Waze community), and nice touches, like a soft ping sound that alerts you that your route is being recalculated. The look of Waze is entirely different than your average navigation app, too, but whether that’s a plus or minus depends on your taste.