Will I Get Fired If I Complain About My Boss On Facebook?

You may have heard about the case the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) brought against a company for disciplining an employee based on insults she posted on her Facebook page about her boss. As a result of the publicity this case got, lots of employees are posting nasty comments about their bosses on Facebook, tweeting about how awful management is, and then wondering why the heck they were fired.

But please, please don’t post anything in any form of social media you don’t want on the front page of the company newsletter.

Don’t get fired over something stupid. Here’s what you need to know before you criticize your boss:

The “concerted activity” provision of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) applies whether or not the company has a union, and covers pretty much every workplace. HR people and management-side lawyers don’t like to talk about it because it covers anything employees do for mutual aid or protection. Here’s what it says: “Employees shall have the right to self-organization, to form, join, or assist labor organizations, to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing, and to engage in other concerted activities for the purpose of collective bargaining or other mutual aid or protection.”

If you’re complaining about working conditions—not just your own but also those of your coworkers—you’re possibly protected from retaliation under NLRA. Does that mean you should rush to post what a jerk your boss is? No. Not unless you want to be fired.

Over-Broad Policies: NLRB says policies prohibiting all disparaging comments when discussing the company, supervisors, or coworkers are illegal. Similarly, policies that prohibit employees from depicting the company in any way in social media may also violate the NLRA. However, companies may (and probably should) have social media policies that define what employees will be disciplined for when they use social media.

If you’re just venting without encouraging coworkers to weigh in, you might not be protected. If, for instance, you never friend coworkers on Facebook, then you rant about work, you aren’t engaging in “concerted activity” that’s protected. If you post, thinking it will generate a discussion, and it doesn’t, you may or may not be protected. So tweeting that your boss is a jerk when your coworkers don’t follow you or comment is probably not protected.

Cases where employee comments were protected include an employee who was fired for criticizing unpaid, two-hour sales meetings (also probably protected under the Fair Labor Standards Act and some other whistle-blower laws, by the way); employees who were terminated for sending a letter protesting working conditions and saying that they were being told to spend large amounts of time on the company president’s pet project; and an employee who got a written warning for objecting to a supervisor’s lecture about radio headset volume. So yes, protesting poor working conditions may well be protected under NLRA.