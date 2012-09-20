Apple Drops Google Maps For iOS 6, Faces Social Media Backlash

The switchover from Google Maps to Apple Maps brought on by iOS 6 has caused a largely unhappy response on social media, reports the BBC. Many users have criticized the service, calling it slow and inaccurate, and a joke tweeter even created the obligatory fake account, @iOS6maps , which was swiftly pulled by Twitter.

Apple had announced back in June that its new mobile OS would eschew Google Maps for its own version, which used data from Dutch mapping firm, TomTom. Users are hoping that Google, which last week announced a stand-alone YouTube app as a substitute for Apple’s dropping of the built-in iPhone icon, will have a Maps app ready to go–if, that is, the App Store sanctions it.