U.K. Government Gives £114 To Kickstart Fast Broadband In Its Cities

Ten British cities will be boasting super-fast broadband speeds within the next three years, says the U.K. government, which has gifted the project £114 million. The cities were invited to bid for the cash, but will be expected to make up the inevitable shortfall themselves.

London will receive the lion’s share of the investment, with £25 million earmarked for its network. The aim, says Culture Secretary Maria Miller, is to increase broadband speeds in these areas to between 80 and 100 Mbps. However, it is the rural areas which are in most need of investment. Paucity of connection in the green and pleasant bits of England’s land brings the average speed down to 9Mbps.

[Image via Flickr user E01]