How Laurent Claquin Of Luxury Leader PPR Keeps His (Well-Heeled) Feet On The Ground

Most days you’ll find Laurent Claquin cutting a commanding figure in a trim dark suit, crisp white shirt, and leather loafers as he heads up American operations for the French luxury conglomerate PPR . But his role to further grow the company’s brands such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga, among others, is informed by a lesson learned wearing an apron and wielding a fish-gutting knife when was just 14.

Laurent Claquin

In a factory on the French coast, Claquin toiled alongside a diverse group of workers who cut up fish and put them in boxes to be shipped all over Europe. “At the beginning you want to do everything by yourself,” Claquin told Fast Company. “But you can never achieve anything without the others.” The time spent sifting through entrails also taught him the importance of learning each person’s strengths, so a team could work in harmony, “like an orchestra,” he says.

After his two-month tour of duty with the fishes, Claquin went on to earn several degrees and embark on a wide-ranging career that took him from consulting at Coopers & Lybrand to communications for the contemporary art museum Galerie Nationale du Jeu de Paume and the Pompidou Center, to senior vice president of corporate social responsibility for PPR. But Claquin credits his time as chief of staff for Francois-Henri Pinault, PPR’s chairman and chief executive, as paving the way for his current position. “Everything in life is a question of timing,” he adds, “and the time was right for me and for the company.”

Pull Focus

PPR, it turns out, had a bit of an identity crisis. Once best known for timber, it had grown a portfolio of brands including a furniture company and a distributor of consumer goods and health care products. Pinault decided to refocus on luxury and lifestyle brands and sold off its unrelated assets. It turned out to be a smart move.

Though the economy continued to shudder, especially in the wake of the debt crisis in Europe, PPR stayed strong with covetable luxury goods from the likes of Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci. In 2011, PPR’s consolidated revenue from continuing operations amounted to €12.2 billion ($16 billion) with nearly 20% coming from North America. Even a luxury company can’t afford to miss opportunities to build market share, so last year, PPR acquired the indie surf and skate label Volcom as its first American brand. The next logical step was to establish a new American presence.

Act Like a Startup

Though he spent over a decade working closely with Pinault in Paris, Claquin admits, “I like the blank page and starting from scratch.” Tasked with everything from finding an office for the new headquarters in New York City to building an executive team, Claquin notes this is just one way PPR keeps the agility of a startup within a multi-billion-dollar company. “We leverage the power of the group, but there is freedom within the framework,” he explains.

He cites that concept often to underscore PPR’s philosophy on managing a portfolio of 16 brands and some 47,000 employees. Put simply, it means sharing the big things such as legal expertise, back office systems, and best practices for hiring, but leaving the brands free to develop their distinctive cultures and designs. “Our strategy [for North and South America] is to focus on organic growth in new markets and new channels; to push the brands to look beyond for globalization,” Claquin says.