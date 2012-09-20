Namaste! 5 Hot Leadership Lessons From The Moksha Yoga Studio

Imagine a 102° dry room. Then imagine practicing intense yoga in there for 60 to 75 minutes. Then repeat that for 150 days. Welcome to the last several months of my life.

The first time I went to class, I simply wanted check out the new Moksha Yoga London West studio in London, Ontario. The next day a friend wanted to check it out, so I went again. The next day, another friend. And then it was just me–and I figured, why not just keep going?

While I do realize that one is supposed to be thought-free while practicing yoga–moksha, after all, is Sanskrit for release–as a business owner and writer, I couldn’t help but notice how my commitment to hot yoga impacted my day-to-day life and my business. Here are some of the parallels:

This wasn’t the first time I’d tried to make a commitment to daily exercise, but it was the first time in five years I succeeded. Halfway through my first 30-day challenge, as I was rushing through traffic to make it to 5:30 class, (yes, there is irony in rushing to be peaceful at yoga), it dawned on me that not once had I questioned whether I was actually going to go to class. Instead, each day I looked at the schedule and planned my day to include the priority.

In business, we set goals and yet we don’t always achieve them. When it comes to networking, I see a lot of frustration around this issue. People just can’t–or don’t–fit the required activities into their overloaded lives. Despite the best intentions to grow one’s network, the to-do list takes priority while the volunteer activities and lunch meetings get pushed. Six months later they’re no more connected than when the goal was set.

Once you’ve decided a goal is worth achieving don’t question whether or not you should do it. Just make it happen.

Those who work out routinely may wonder, “What’s the big deal?” 150 classes, heck, you may have done that twice a year, every year, for decades. While it may be no biggie for you, for me it’s a huge accomplishment. While I’ll spare you the details, I can assure you this personal challenge wasn’t without its difficulties.

Once the decision was made to attend class daily, challenges arose and I had to recognize them, think through and find solutions, and then roll out implementation strategies.

In business, it’s easy to perseverate on the obstacles or to ignore trouble that is brewing. Neither works. Tackle snags head on and overcome them.