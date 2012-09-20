Acquisition Is Sexy! Retention is Boring…Right?

If you only ever hear your marketing team talking about the “getting of customers” and not the “keeping of customers,” then I’m afraid you’ve got a problem.

Most organizations and companies work that way. And it is a big problem.

The simple fact of the matter is that marketing is equally about retention as it is about acquisition.

And if you’ve never heard your marketing folks talking about retention, it’s time to start asking some questions.

Here are five topics for discussion that should be on your company’s next agenda…especially if you never hear your marketing team talking about “the keeping of customers.”





Do we have balance between our acquisition and retentions efforts?

The drawing I created is brutally simple. But in its simplicity it represents where companies should be. Acquisition and retention are not separate processes. They are one in the same and require an equal balance between them. I’m going to go out on a limb and say it’s possible that my drawing is inaccurate. The retention circle should probably be bigger.

Could our marketing dollars go further and provide a greater ROI?

I don’t care about your next big YouTube promo or Facebook contest and how funny you think it is, unless you can tell me how it furthers the relationship with your current customer base. The reality is retention pays huge dividends. Do you need more proof? Look at companies like 37Signals, Zappos, Netflix, and Amazon, just to name a few. These companies are dedicating an incredible amount of time and energy towards retention. They are constantly working to decrease churn and optimize their customer lifetime value.