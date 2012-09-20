How To Better Anticipate–And Deal With–With Resistance To Change

Change never occurs in a vacuum. Neither does resistance to change. Both occur in the context of real people struggling with real (or imagined) issues that have real (or imagined) consequences. Change takes us out of our comfort zones and produces stress. It’s often the stress that people resist, not the change itself. Even positive change produces stress. Just ask anyone who’s planned a wedding.

Just like tornadoes and other forms of rough weather, resistance comes with its own set of early warning signs:

No matter how carefully you’ve tried to make a case for your change, some people won’t get it. It’s not that they’re trying to give you a hard time. They just don’t yet understand the implications of the change you’re proposing. They’ll often ask questions like “So, why are we doing this?” “How is this going to impact my budget?” “What will this do to my reporting relationships?” “What will this mean for my current situation?” In other words, “What’s In It For Me?” Don’t be troubled by this. Expect it. People have a natural tendency to absorb information that reinforces their current paradigms and filter out data that contradict–or threaten–their current views or situations. Be patient. You’ll likely need to explain your change plans over and over and over again.

You make your presentation and people sit in stone silence. Are they stunned by your brilliance? Do they unanimously agree with you? Are they simply too shy to talk? Silence can be tough to handle because it’s sort of like lassoing a cloud. Never assume that silence means acceptance. Silence can mean acceptance, but it can also mean anything from “I don’t have a clue what you’re talking about” to “I’ll do what you’re asking only when hell freezes over.” One way to prime the discussion pump is to answer a series of unasked questions–real questions that you anticipate people might want to ask but are afraid they’ll come across as impertinent or misinformed or just plain stupid.

Some people may agree with you without hesitation. That may seem ideal, but you need to be sure they understand the implications of the change you’re championing. Don’t simply make a presentation and expect people to click their heels and salute. Be sure to engage people in genuine dialogue. Otherwise you risk their swallowing your message whole without fully digesting it, realizing only later that it gave them heartburn.

The ostrich effect (head in the sand) is a common behavior of people confronted by the need to change. Denial can take many forms: “The foam coming off the wings during launch poses no threat to the space shuttle.” “Germs are a myth. Washing my hands between surgeries is a nuisance.” “That survey finding doesn’t really apply to me and my group.”

How do you deal with denial?

A couple of Army privates were ordered by an overbearing officer to paint a room “all white.” The officer’s self-important manner was particularly obnoxious, so the young enlisted men decided to engage in malicious compliance–obeying the order to the absolute letter. They indeed painted the room “all white,” including the floor, the ceiling, the window panes, the doors and door knobs, the desk, the chairs, the telephone, and even the light switches. Double-coated, exactly as ordered.