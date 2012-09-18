Apple’s Jony Ive Teaming With Leica To Design One-Off Camera For Charity

Jony Ive, perhaps the best-known Apple employee–yes, the one responsible for the iconic designs of the company’s products–is jumping ship to Leica. Not permanently, you understand, just for a one-off collaboration , the German firm’s owner announced yesterday–and it’s all for charity.

The British-born designer is to design an Ive version of the Leica M, said Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Leica’s chairman. Just one of the objects will be auctioned off for charity–call it an objet d’art, call it a camera, but whatever the eventual owner decides to call it, the finished article will be preceded by two words: really and expensive.