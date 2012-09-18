advertisement
Amazon Cloud Player Launches In Parts Of Europe

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

Cloud Player, Amazon’s music storage system, has made it over to Europe, 18 months after the service launched in the States.

The service–free space for 250 songs–is available in France, Germany, and the U.K. Customers wanting the Premium service, which ups the storage capacity by 1,000, will, as in the U.S., have to pay for the privilege.

The arrival of Cloud Player comes just ahead of touchdown of the Kindle Fire in Europe. Some users, however, have already reported the service as slower and shoddier than Apple’s iTunes equivalent, Match.

