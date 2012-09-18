Microsoft Acts Swiftly On Internet Explorer Zero-Day Flaw

Microsoft is offering up free security software after it discovered a security hole in some versions of its Internet Explorer browser. The firm is working to repair the flaw, which can be exploited by hackers and used to spread malware that can control PCs remotely.

The flaw is what is known as a zero-day issue, and is tricky to identify, but can be used by hackers who insert code, enabling them to launch attacks. It was discovered at the end of last week by a researcher in Luxembourg whose PC became infected by a piece of malware which had exploited a glitch on its IE program. Computers running Windows XP, Vista, and Windows 7 are eligible to use the security software that Microsoft is offering for download.

Some security experts, however, believe that the fix is ineffective and have urged IE users who are able to switch to a different browser, such as Google Chrome or Firefox.