What Businesses Can Learn From Romney’s $120,000 Twitter Splurge

On Thursday, Aug. 30, the same day Mitt Romney delivered his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, two topics skyrocketed to the top of Twitter trends , the real-time ranking of what the network’s 500 million users are buzzing about. Topping the list, right up there with Jersey Shore, was #RomneyRyan2012 and #BelieveInAmerica.

This was no coincidence. While most trending topics appear organically, businesses and brands can also pay–up to $120,000 a day–to appear as a Promoted Trend. Romney’s two Promoted Trends were the first ever purchased in a presidential campaign. It seems they worked, fueling a staggering 538,000 tweets that day about the convention before Romney even went on stage.

Welcome to the brave new world of paid social media. Introduced back in 2011, Promoted Trends are part of a wave of social ads popping up on the world’s largest networks. For a price, brands, businesses and campaigns are also paying to have Promoted Tweets and Facebook Sponsored Stories injected right into users’ home streams.

What makes these ads unique, of course, is that apart from tiny disclaimers, they don’t really look like ads at all. They’re not set off in special boxes or banners. For all intents and purposes, they’re just another message from your circle of friends or followers. Little wonder they’re catching on fast.

To some, this kind of paid social messaging is a logical evolution for Facebook, Twitter and other networks. To others, it’s a betrayal of social media’s grassroots ethos. Behind the debate, however, one thing is abundantly clear: social ads are shaking up the age-old way that companies pitch clients. And as social media and paid advertising converge, enormous new risks and rewards await marketers.

To understand this paradigm shift, a little Marketing 101 is in order. Traditionally, businesses have relied on three types of media to reach audiences. Paid media includes TV spots, billboards, digital banner ads, etc. that a company pays for to get the word out. Owned media consists of a business’ own resources: websites, newsletters, and social media presence. Earned media is a potent mix of word of mouth, news stories, user reviews, and social media mentions.

Social ads like Promoted Tweets and Sponsored Stories bring these different media channels together in brand new, highly coordinated ways. Tweets and Facebook posts, for instance, are generally born as owned media–hatched by in-house marketing or community teams. In the past, these updates were blasted out by businesses with minimal follow-up or analysis. Technology, however, has caught up.