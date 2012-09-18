Why Books Are The Ultimate New Business Card

I was meeting this friend for dinner in New York City and had mentioned a trend I had noticed in nearly every book I’d seen in the last year: They never say what they’re about. Almost as a rule, hardcover books (and increasingly e-books) favor laudatory “blurbs” over descriptions–opting for short quotes from important authors, CEOs, celebrities, or media outlets to make their case.

At the time, I was in the middle of designing the back cover of my own book, and being somewhat new to the game, I could not understand the benefits of doing this. Wouldn’t it be better to use that space to describe the contents of the book? Isn’t that what “customers” would want? Why bury the content on the inside?

I was missing a fundamental change that has occurred in the publishing business, particularly for authors. Faced with declining sales and the disappearance of book retailers like Borders, authors have diversified their income streams, and many make substantially more money through new business generated by a book, rather than from it.

Today, authors are in the idea-making business, not the book business. In short, this means that publishing a book is less about sales and much more about creating a brand. The real customers of books are no longer just readers but now include speaking agents, CEOs, investors, and startups.

I spoke to Andrew Keen, best-selling author of The Cult of the Amateur and more recently Digital Vertigo, about this trend. Though Andrew’s books have sold well, the majority of his “book” income is actually is derived from speaking, not advances or royalties. During the last six months alone, he’s crossed the globe countless times, giving well-received keynotes in London, Belgium, Napa, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Dublin, São Paulo, Aspen, and Edinburgh. In some respects, Keen is the model for the new economics of publishing.

“Authors have to be entrepreneurial and write books which generate revenue in other areas outside book sales,” he told me. “I’ve been successful in the speaking market, which is much more lucrative than writing.”