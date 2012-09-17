advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Social conformity is one of the most insidious and powerful factors that kills creativity and shapes behavior. And that conformity is often enshrined in a corporate culture.

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

Social conformity is one of the most insidious and powerful factors that kills creativity and shapes behavior. And that conformity is often enshrined in a corporate culture.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life