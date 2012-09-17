advertisement
London 2012 Olympic-Sized Success for Its NFC Technology, Claims Visa

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

Visa has given its NFC payment system, Paywave, the thumbs-up, following its success at London 2012. Over 2,000 systems were installed at the Olympic Park, with a further 1,000 around the capital. As well as keeping the queues moving, it will have demonstrated the “speed, convenience and security” – not just of the Visa system, but NFC technology in general.

According to Anne Van Schrader, VP of contactless technologies, transactions doubled during the Games, and the firm is hoping that the exposure garnered over the summer will pique retailers’ interests as well as consumers. Samsung also brought NFC technology to the attention of the athletes by providing them with Galaxy S3s complete with preloaded credit.
