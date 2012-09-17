AT&T Hails iPhone 5 As Most Successful iPhone Launch Ever [Update: 2 Millon, Says Apple]

The iPhone has broken AT&T’s sales record , says the mobile network, which branded Cupertino’s latest iteration of its hyper-successful smartphone brand (ooh!) as the most successful iPhone launch ever. There’s only one problem with this claim: AT&T have declined to share its numbers, merely releasing the following statement.

“AT&T set a sales record with iPhone 5 over the weekend, making it the fastest-selling iPhone the company has ever offered. Customers ordered more iPhones from AT&T than any previous model both on its first day of pre-orders and over the weekend.”

Meanwhile, queues are gathering outside various Apple Stores around the world. Plus change l’iPhone, plus c’est la meme chose.

Update: Apple has released a statement saying that two million iPhones were pre-ordered inside 24 hours. That’s “more than double” the previous pre-order iPhone record set by the iPhone 4S, according to Apple itself. The company also noted it’s exceeded its initial supply, and thus some of these phones will be delivered in October.

