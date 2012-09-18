Lessons From One Company’s “Near-Death Experience”

Reggie Aggarwal is the founder and CEO of Cvent , which he used to describe as something like “Evite for conferences.” (He doesn’t say that anymore, with Evite mostly obsolescent among young Facebook users.) It may sound esoteric, but the “meetings industry” is considered to be a $650 billion dollar industry–think of all those hotel expenses–and Cvent, which has 1100 employees and is profitable, has been doing a good job carving out its share of that cash. Before the fat times were extremely lean ones, though, as Aggarwal explains. And retaining habits learned in those lean times has made him all the more successful.

FAST COMPANY: You raised a lot of money around 2001, growing from six employees to 125.







REGGIE AGGARWAL: Then at the end of ’01, the world fell out from beneath us. Three things happened: September 11th, the dotcom meltdown, and reality hit us. We’d built up 1.5 million in revenue, but had spent 16.5 million. We were a classic dotcom company, burning through money.

What did you do to survive?



We cut down to 26 people. We had no money except for $400,000. My rent was $800,000 a year. For survival we had to be frugal. Companies in that situation either go bankrupt, or they learn to be frugal. We had a near-death experience. I went to the landlord and said I can’t make rent, we need to work something out. He asked me to personally guarantee the rent check, meaning that if the company went bankrupt, they could sue me personally. That’s the kind of belief you have to have in your company. The next three years we were the walking dead.

So frugality became a life-or-death thing for you.



Have you ever been to India? You go out and look at the people who live outside. They’ll take a tire, an old tire that an American would throw out or pay someone to take away. They’ll cut it up in strips, and put it on the roof, and it becomes rubber on the roof, so rain doesn’t sink in. They’re forced to be creative because they have no money. Frugality is important because it forces you to be creative.

You’re profitable now–and had a massive funding round last year–but still maintain a frugal culture. What are some examples of ways you cut up the tire?



We still share rooms when we travel. We go to 115 trade shows a year and send 20 people for four to five nights. We share rooms from the CEO down. We all fly economy. How often does a CEO fly economy internationally? We probably save a half million a year that way. I’d rather take that half million and invest in hiring more sales people, tech people, or customer service people.