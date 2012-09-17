Don’t Get Lost In Translation: 3 Rules For Effective Hispanic And Latino Outreach

With more than $1 trillion in annual spending power and projected growth of 48 percent over the next three years, Hispanics and Latinos do not represent a market segment; they are a market unto themselves. As such, marketing and communications outreach to this ever-expanding American population isn’t a homogeneous, one-size-fits-all proposition. Rather, it is a far more targeted exercise that demands a true understanding of the subtle nuances that define myriad Hispanic and Latino communities in the U.S.

The Hispanic and Latino diaspora extends across all geographies, generations, and income demographics. There are Mexican, Cuban, Dominican, and a host of other heritages, all with distinct cultures, histories, and even languages. There are first, second, third, and fourth generation Americans, all of whom demonstrate varying levels of assimilation. Hispanics and Latinos live in urban, suburban, and rural settings. Some measure their incomes in tens of thousands of dollars a year. Others make tens of millions.

Such diversity is the foremost challenges for corporate marketers and communicators seeking to tap into the Hispanic and Latino market. Too often, companies fail to understand that messages designed to reach the entire population are too broad to tangibly resonate with anyone in it. As with all advertising and public relations endeavors, you have to know who your audience is before you can paint fine enough strokes to connect on a personal level. In the Hispanic and Latino context, that means knowing where your audience is from, where it is going, and how it is likely to interact with your unique corporate identity.

1. It all starts with geography.

Jose Nino, President of the El Nino Group, Co-Chairman of the Hispanic Alliance for Prosperity Institute, and former President of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, believes that effective Hispanic and Latino outreach begins with careful considerations about the region in which companies are communicating. “If you’re operating in the southwest, you’ll be talking predominantly to people with Mexican heritage,” says Mr. Nino. “In the southeast, the population hails largely from Cuba and other Caribbean nations. In New York City, you’ll find a number of people of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent. There are, of course, exceptions in every city and state – but if you know the basics of the Hispanic and Latino diaspora, you already know a great deal about how best to target your efforts.”

Mr. Nino says that’s because country of origin impacts everything from cultural considerations to language. “A Spanish word that means one thing in Mexico can mean something completely different to someone who speaks an El Salvadorian dialect, and something else again to people whose families came from Venezuela or another South American country,” says Mr. Nino. “From the clothes they wear to the foods they eat, there is just as much diversity among these communities as there is across the entire United States. That’s why blanket marketing and communications initiatives simply don’t work as well as they could if companies really took the time to understand who they are talking to.”

Mr. Nino sees even more value in drilling down beyond the region-by-region level. “If you have the resources to look at these communities on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis, you can learn even more about wealth, assimilation, and the other factors that influence buying decisions. From there, you have all you need to craft messages that really hit home.”