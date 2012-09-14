Your Current Customer Research Misses What’s Most Important

Want to derail your customer experience initiatives? Then base them on a flawed or incomplete understanding of your customers. This advice may sound silly, but it’s the course of action that companies around the globe–maybe even yours–take every day. What’s worse, most don’t realize they’re doing it.

That’s because nearly every company does at least some customer research. With a survey here and a focus group there, they figure they’ve got their bases covered. But these methods simply can’t deliver the kind of insights required to design experiences that truly meet (or exceed) your customers’ needs. For that, you need to know who your customers really are. Not just what they do–but the attitudes, emotions, and motivations that drive their behavior. You also need ways to uncover what your customers want and need, even if they can’t articulate it themselves.

Quantitative surveys aren’t the right tool for this job. If you want to know why people did (or didn’t do) something or about the nuances of how they did something, then multiple-choice survey questions are difficult, if not impossible, to craft. They only work if you know the answers beforehand–and when it comes to customer experience, the likelihood that you’ll know what your customers want or need before you ask them is close to nil. In addition, surveys rely on respondents to know the truth. Surveys often ask people what they plan to do or whether they want (or don’t want) something. However, most people aren’t fully aware of, don’t remember, or just aren’t able to predict their own behaviors in situations that they haven’t been in before.

Focus groups aren’t the right tool either. Contrary to popular belief, they have a limited ability to uncover existing behaviors and needs. An anecdote from Eric Nicolas, Holiday Inn’s director of global brand management, demonstrates this point: “We did an online food diary where we asked travelers to tell us what they were thinking about having for breakfast, what they actually had, what snacks they bought, and how they felt before and after they ate dinner. One lady told us she wanted to eat healthy. But then she bought a pizza at 4:00 p.m. and ate four slices. At 10:00 p.m. she ate another slice. The last slice was her breakfast. That would never have come through in a focus group.”

Now, I’m not suggesting that you toss out these research methods completely. But if your aim is to get a complete picture of what your customers really need–and to discover opportunities for meeting those needs in differentiated ways–you’ve got to supplement surveys and focus groups with additional customer research methods.

In Forrester’s new book, Outside In, my co-author Harley Manning and I describe how E.ON, a gas and electricity provider serving twenty European countries, benefited from this approach. Business analytics showed that the churn rate for new customers–those who had been with E.ON for a year or less–was much too high. And when surveyed about the experience of switching to E.ON from another energy provider, customer expressed sentiments ranging from neutral to negative.

Adam Elliott, E.ON’s head of customer insights, explains the problem: “We want customers to get the first bill and love us. If they don’t have a strong positive opinion of us after three to four months, we haven’t sufficiently engaged with them.”