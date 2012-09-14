Blow for Google As German Court Orders Recall Of Android Mobile Devices

There will be tears at Google today, following a German court ruling in favour of Apple. The search engine giant has, no doubt to the delight of Apple, been ordered to recall all German Android tablets and smart phones distributed by Motorola Mobility, the handset-making arm of Motorola which it bought last year . The dispute centres on a patent infringement concerning the “rubber band” scrolling which Apple claims ownership of.

Google had won a previous patent case in the country, forcing Apple to disable automatic push email delivery from its mobile devices. However, this current victory will not be enforced until Apple deposits a $25 million bond with the courts while Google appeals, an exercise which is unlikely to bear fruit, the judge implied.

Apple is also expected to win compensation from previous infringements.