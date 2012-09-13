10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Bing It, One-Handed Condoms And More

This week’s tech-design fiesta included a deep look at Windows 8 and what it means for Microsoft, plus we considered whether the company’s search engine will ever become ubiquitous enough to make people “Bing it.” And we brought you coverage of the highlights and lowlights of Apple’s iPhone 5 launch (EarPods anyone?). These stories and more in this week’s top 10.
1. Even Inside Microsoft, Users Rarely “Bing It”
Fast Company
Despite Microsoft’s dubious product placement, “Bing it” still hasn’t caught on.
Will Apple’s Tacky Software-Design Philosophy Cause A Revolt?
Co.Design
Are people fed up with Apple’s gimmicky designs?
This $9 Cardboard Bike Can Support Riders Up To 485lbs
Co.Design
Sweet bike, just don’t ride it through a puddle…
Infographic: The Astounding Power Of Pinterest
Co.Design
Women are joining in droves and quickly making Pinterest into a juggernaut.
Working From Home Makes You More Productive
Co.Exist
PJ’s, here I come!
The Best Of Apple’s iPhone 5 Announcement
Fast Company
Fast Company delivers with everything you need to know about the iPhone 5, iOS6, the new iPods, and…EarPods?
Windows 8: The Boldest, Biggest Redesign In Microsoft’s History
Co.Design
Finally, Microsoft makes a bold OS move. Here’s why it will work.
Simple Genius: A Condom You Can Open With One Hand
Co.Design
Even the sloppiest dude can look slick with this ingenious design.
9. A Cookie Coffee Cup That’s Easy To Recycle: Just Eat It
Co.Exist
A sustainable coffee cup at last. Delicious too.
New PSA Goes Full Boob To Raise Awareness Of What Breast Cancer Looks Like
Co.Create
New PSA gets provocative. Perhaps too provocative?
