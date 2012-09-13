advertisement
10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Bing It, One-Handed Condoms And More

By Dan Asadorian1 minute Read

This week’s tech-design fiesta included a deep look at Windows 8 and what it means for Microsoft, plus we considered whether the company’s search engine will ever become ubiquitous enough to make people “Bing it.” And we brought you coverage of the highlights and lowlights of Apple’s iPhone 5 launch (EarPods anyone?). These stories and more in this week’s top 10.

Bing It

1. Even Inside Microsoft, Users Rarely “Bing It”

Fast Company

Despite Microsoft’s dubious product placement, “Bing it” still hasn’t caught on.

Tacky Apple

2.

Will Apple’s Tacky Software-Design Philosophy Cause A Revolt?

Co.Design

Are people fed up with Apple’s gimmicky designs?

Cardboard Bike

3.

This $9 Cardboard Bike Can Support Riders Up To 485lbs

Co.Design

Sweet bike, just don’t ride it through a puddle…

Pinterest Infographic

4.

Infographic: The Astounding Power Of Pinterest

Co.Design

Women are joining in droves and quickly making Pinterest into a juggernaut.

Home Image

5.

Working From Home Makes You More Productive

Co.Exist

PJ’s, here I come!

iPhone 5

6.

The Best Of Apple’s iPhone 5 Announcement

Fast Company

Fast Company delivers with everything you need to know about the iPhone 5, iOS6, the new iPods, and…EarPods?

Windows 8

7.

Windows 8: The Boldest, Biggest Redesign In Microsoft’s History

Co.Design

Finally, Microsoft makes a bold OS move. Here’s why it will work.

One Handed Condom

8.

Simple Genius: A Condom You Can Open With One Hand

Co.Design

Even the sloppiest dude can look slick with this ingenious design.

Edible Coffee Cup

9. A Cookie Coffee Cup That’s Easy To Recycle: Just Eat It

Co.Exist

A sustainable coffee cup at last. Delicious too.

10.

New PSA Goes Full Boob To Raise Awareness Of What Breast Cancer Looks Like

Co.Create

New PSA gets provocative. Perhaps too provocative?

