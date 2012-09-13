advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Why Zuckerberg Will Prevail

By Erin Schulte1 minute Read

There’s no guarantee that anything [Zuckerberg] does will vindicate the company’s once-lofty share price, but the fact that the CEO is able to ignore shareholder interests is one of the best reasons for optimism that he can.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life