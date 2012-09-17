The ABCs Of Leadership From Fisher-Price’s David Allmark

How does an 83-year-old toy company stay relevant in the digital age? David Allmark thinks he’s hit on the answer–and it’s not all about apps (though the iPhone does figure prominently). As the executive vice president of Fisher-Price, Mattel, Inc.’s largest brand, Allmark presides over the company’s innovative toys for tots by making sure that technology and old-fashioned fun play well together.

David Allmark

“A lot of people think about learning as just ABCs,” says Allmark. “But in ages 0-5 it is about social, cognitive, and physical development.” But how to maximize time preschoolers spend in mom’s minivan or dad’s shopping cart?

It didn’t require reinventing the virtual wheel. Allmark says the parents who take part in Fisher-Price’s PlayLab proving ground for new products paved the way. Observing how they passed their smartphones to their toddlers, Allmark’s team hit on a way to integrate electronics into the learning process while solving a pain point for parents, too.

Like an OtterBox, the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Apptivity Case is a durable housing for iPhones that protects your spendy phone from spills and chews (not to mention your contacts list from unintended baby-texts). But F-P added apps to boost the learning quotient. To date, those apps have been downloaded nearly 3 million times, and Fisher-Price just extended the line to include an iPad case and the Apptivity Monkey.

Apptivity Monkey

The stuffed simian is a tactile teaching toy on its own as well as a fuzzy surround for the phone. “We are embracing tech the way in which mum’s life is experienced,” adds Allmark.

T is for Traditional + Technology

Though these new toys pushed the company forward in the digital space, Allmark maintains Fisher-Price must stay true to its roots and not be tempted to turn every toy into a techie machine. “There is less time spent playing on the rug in front of the fire,” he admits. “So you have to make sure you satisfy the lifestyle evolution.” For Fisher-Price that means adding digital touches to new products while continuing to expand its array of more traditional licensed action figures (hello, Dora the Explorer and Thomas the Tank Engine), stuffed animals, and bath toys.

R is for Research and Reviews

To do this while continuing to develop new products, Allmark says it’s important to get feedback, not just from management, sales, and marketing, but from real users around the world. “We listen to consumers, we talk to mums and dads in the PlayLab facility, and we have another facility run by a PhD where we watch children play,” he explains.