“DVF Through Glass” Collaboration With Google Now Ready To See

Four days after models strode down DVF’s fashion runway sporting Google’s Project Glass , the short film they helped make is now available. Hatched by Google’s Sergey Brin and Diane Von Furstenberg, DVF Through Glass was shot uniquely using footage shot before and during New York Fashion Week.

The film opens with a great line from DVF herself. “When I was a young girl, I did not know what I wanted to do, except that I knew the woman I wanted to be. I wanted to be on the go, I wanted to be able to pay my own bills…” in short, everything that Sergey Brin is hoping that the $1,500 augmented reality glasses will eventually be able to do.

