Entrepreneurs Are Everywhere. Eric Ries Knows What They Have In Common

You don’t need to own a business to be an entrepreneur. The definition of that word is morphing, as technology puts the fundamental tools for managing and organizing a business into anyone’s hands. You can be an entrepreneur from within a corporate organization, or while still in high school–it’s become a way of life more than an approach to business. But as Lean Startup author Eric Ries points out in this week’s Build-A-Business mentor lesson, most of us still tend to think of entrepreneurs as the ramen-slurping garage dwellers portrayed in movies. “Everyone thinks they’re crazy, and then fast-forward boom all of a sudden they are on the cover of magazines,” he says. “But what makes you an entrepreneur isn’t what kind of noodles you eat, but rather the context in which you operate.”

So far we’ve heard from author Tim Ferriss about building a million-dollar side business, Swissmiss creator Tina Roth Eisenberg gave us her 8 mantras for success, and FUBU founder Daymond John gave us his recipe for starting a multi-million-dollar clothing business. It’s all part of a competition that encourages anyone with an idea to start an online business. This year’s winners will each get a $50,000 investment from the mentors. But finding your passion and turning it into a million-dollar business? You’ll have to do that on your own.

[Image: Flickr user Fresaj]