How To Know When It’s Time To Fire Yourself

It takes months–or even years–of concepts, crazy fanatical visions, and sleepless nights to morph a great idea into a successful business. As most technology vendors will tell you, a vision requires the support of a core team to foster its initial growth and turn what’s just a concept into a technology that sells.

By the time your idea is cultivated, your business may have grown to a few employees with a constant change and flow of ideas. As your team grows, you may start to notice that your role as a CEO–managing, executing, communicating and making decisions–does not exactly leave you time to do the things that were so essential to your start-up in the first place as its founder, like defining and maintaining your overall company vision.

Realistically, acting as the founder and CEO of a quick-growing company are almost exclusive, with exceptions like the influential Mark Zuckerberg being few and far between. When you begin to see your company growing at a steady rate, it might be time to take a step back and let a new CEO take the reigns, even if it means firing yourself.

Signs You’re Ready for a Change



In the typical all-hands-on-deck start-up culture, keeping an eye out for signs of “dropped balls”–or things that are not getting done on time–is imperative. You might realize you let a project go incomplete for a week, or you went a full month without hiring another employee when your current employees are drowning in a heavy workload. Frustrated complaints from employees and customers serve as signs you are ignoring either the organization of your company or the technology itself. If you are filling the shoes of both a CEO and the founder, you’ll quickly notice the impossibility of keeping your company’s operations and technology running smoothly at the same time.

Operationally, the startup culture demands a strong focus on hiring people who are a fit for the company and will bring needed attributes to the table. The buck does not stop at the recruitment however, and requires hours spent interviewing, collaborating on contract previsions, training and bringing new hires up to speed. At the same time, in the early days of a startup, special attention needs to be paid to payment processes, strategically managing venture capital, and establishing a unique company culture.

On the technology side, a happy-go-lucky feeling of customer support can be blinding. It feels like everyone will love your product forever, and you can finally take a deep breath to focus on the operational to-dos that have been calling your name for a month. Yet you begin to drop the ball on new features you had promised, fixing glitches in the technology, or properly handling customer complaints.

Falling behind operationally or with your technology, the bread and butter of your business, will negatively impact, or even destroy, your company’s future. Dropped balls serve as signs you’re ready for a change and illustrate where a newly hired CEO could fit best and where you really need help. Understanding the holes of your business strategy and realizing where you’re dropping the ball–whether operational or technological–makes bringing on a CEO an obvious, although intimidating, solution.