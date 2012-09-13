Wikileaks Links Benghazi Embassy Attack to Assange’s Handling in U.K.

Wikileaks has flown into a firestorm this morning after it linked the storming of the U.S Embassy in Benghazi to the treatment of Julian Assange. The original tweet, “By the US accepting the UK siege on the Equadorian embassy in London it gave tacit approval for attacks on embassies around the world” was deleted and later rewritten, with Wikileaks claiming that the word “tacit” was underused and therefore misunderstood. Is that Wikileaks tacitly calling Twitter users thick?
Meanwhile, protests against the Islam-baiting film, Innocence of Muslims, are continuing in the Middle East. Earlier today the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, was overrun by rioters who broke through the main gate of the compound. Yesterday, following the death of the four U.S. embassy workers, YouTube announced that it was suspending use of its service in Libya and Egypt. Fast Company contacted their press representative by email and asked if they were going to extend the suspension to the Yemen, and they replied that they had “nothing to add right now.”
