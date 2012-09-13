Wikileaks Links Benghazi Embassy Attack to Assange’s Handling in U.K.

Meanwhile, protests against the Islam-baiting film, Innocence of Muslims, are continuing in the Middle East. Earlier today the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, was overrun by rioters who broke through the main gate of the compound. Yesterday, following the death of the four U.S. embassy workers, YouTube announced that it was suspending use of its service in Libya and Egypt. Fast Company contacted their press representative by email and asked if they were going to extend the suspension to the Yemen, and they replied that they had “nothing to add right now.”

