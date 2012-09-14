Abraham Lincoln, Poster President For The Great Leadership Paradox

Great leaders can create or save a country or company. Awful ones can shatter them, destroying billions of dollars or millions of lives. And, while this may seem impossible, the best and worst leaders can be surprisingly similar.

We can all think of leaders who, because they were incompetent or mad or simply evil, would have been a catastrophe under any circumstances. Many, however, fail for subtler reasons. Leaders find both their greatest successes and their greatest failures usually come from doing things that most people, in the same situation, would not do. When such decisions work out, we idolize the people who made them.

For example, few executives would deliberately cannibalize the sales of their most profitable product. But we know that Steve Jobs’ creation of the iPhone– which cannibalized the iPod–revolutionized an industry and eventually turned Apple into the world’s most valuable company. Most of the time, though, when experts tell you something is a bad idea–they’re right. We tend to remember the successes and forget the failures in business, because when a CEO makes that sort of catastrophic mistake, his or her company becomes less noticeable. Or vanishes entirely.

So a great leader is one who makes unique individual decisions–and is right. Yet “be right” is not particularly helpful advice, and some successful leaders were probably just lucky. They took their stands and the circumstances matched their preferences–but in a different situation, they would have failed. So what distinguishes leaders who are genuinely great from ones who were just lucky?

To answer that question, let’s look at Abraham Lincoln. When historians rank the Presidents of the United States, they usually put Lincoln at the top, and he’s rarely lower than third. Of all the leaders I have studied, Lincoln is the one I am most certain was truly great. This is because Lincoln, uniquely, combined the highest levels of two seemingly antagonistic traits. Lincoln was both supremely confident and supremely humble.

Confidence allows a leader to chart his or her own course, whatever others say.

Humility lets a leader acknowledge the possibility that he or she is wrong, listen to and take seriously those who disagree, and by doing so avoid needless mistakes.