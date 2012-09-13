Lots Of What iPhone 5 Does, Others Do Better

The iPhone 5 has been improved significantly over the previous generation–from its screen to its shell to its dock connector. But most of the tech specs featured by Tim Cook and crew at Apple’s event on Wednesday can be found in other devices by Apple’s competitors. Not one, single device, mind you–that’s a unique feat Apple pulls off with most of its launches. But take a look at the hallmark iPhone 5 features compared to its competition:

The iPhone 5 has a 4-inch, 1130- by 640-pixel screen that incorporates touch sensor circuitry directly into the core LCD display system. The old iPhone 4S had a 3.5-inch display with 940- by 640-pixels. Both have 326 pixels per inch “retina” resolution.

Meanwhile the Galaxy S3, perhaps the iPhone 5’s most direct competitor, has an AMOLED screen measuring 4.8 inches, with 720 by 1280 pixels at 305 ppi resolution. AMOLED is better to look at in direct sunlight, too–then again, Apple’s thinner profile is arguably better to hold.

Apple ditched the pointless augmentation of megapixels and stuck with an 8-megapixel rear camera on the new iPhone. But it added sapphire glass to protect the unit, and beefed up the hardware and software to deliver better image stabilization, more face detection options, and the neat ability to snap photos while shooting video. Low light performance has been boosted too.