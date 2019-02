Vevo and Virgin announced have announced a partnership which will pipe in Vevo’s videos and programming on Virgin America flights. Vevo’s music videos will run on the Virgin Produced Channel, and feature in a music and travel series called Vevo Sound+City.

Vevo just recently announced some nice big user numbers–including an estimate of 3 billion music videos watched online every month around the world.

