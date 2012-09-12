Amazon Launches Cloud Marketplace

Amazon has quietly created a marketplace for customers to resell AWS cloud server time–earning Amazon a hefty commission in the process. The new project, awkwardly titled the Amazon EC2 Reserved Instance Marketplace , allows Amazon’s cloud customers to resell compute capacity to interested third parties. Amazon will net a 12% commission on all third party reserve instance sales. At the moment, resellers must have American bank accounts and complete an online tax interview before reaching 200 transactions or $20,000 in sales.

For cloud computing customers, Amazon’s announcement is a huge sea change. The retail and cloud computing giant has essentially created a free market for resale of cloud resources, and customers will have access to much more flexible business arrangements.

