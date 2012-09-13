How Dr. Dre’s Burgeoning Headphones Company Stays True To Its Bass-Thumping Roots

What does a startup sound like? To artist and producer Dr. Dre and Beats Electronics CEO Jimmy Iovine, the soundtrack of success is the insistent bass thump and synth hook of 50 Cent’s platinum-selling hip-hop anthem “In Da Club.” The duo, along with president and COO Luke Wood, listened to the track hundreds, maybe thousands, of times as they were tuning Beats by Dre , the first pair of headphones introduced by Beats Electronics.

Luke Wood

When the now-ubiquitous headphones debuted in 2008, Beats defied the foundering economy. Flaunting a hefty price tag north of $300 , Beats lured customers away from flimsy $20 earbuds with their signature turbocharged bass and sleek design. Just over three years in, Beats Electronics has snapped up 51% of an estimated $1 billion headphone market, according to retail analysts at the NPD Group. “So far we’ve had triple-digit growth in every market in the world,” Wood tells Fast Company.

Although he says Beats Electronics is about to get even bigger, Wood insists there was no grand plan to create an empire. Instead, “We are slowly creating the narrative about the mission of Beats,” he says.

“We didn’t come in thinking to be the authority on sound in the consumer audio space,” he says, defining the company as subversive and oppositional. “[Dre, Jimmy Iovine, and I] naturally gravitate to the outside. We push left when all is moving right. We follow our noses.”

That meant diversifying beyond the headphones. Over the past 18 months, Beats Electronics got busy building its sound technology into HP computers; in Chrysler 300s, Dodge Chargers, and Fiat 500s (all owned by Chrysler), and selling a majority stake in the company in exchange for a $300 million investment by smartphone manufacturer HTC (Dre later bought back $150 million worth of the shares). Incidentally, that deal earned Dr. Dre a cool $100 million, putting him squarely on top of the heap of high earning hip-hop stars–and the only one to make bank without a new record. In July, Beats Electronics acquired the MOG subscription digital music service, adding content to its burgeoning business.

Stay True

Wood may say that the story of Beats is unfolding one verse at a time, but there is a repeating chorus.

“Our compass is so true,” he says. “We always go back to ‘How does it sound?’” Given Wood’s background as a musician (he played guitar in the ’90s alt-rock band Sammy) and long tenure in A&R, he also understands that the business moves fast and reinvention is necessary for survival. So he says, “Every day we rebuild what it can be. We trust every day we’ll have a great new idea.”