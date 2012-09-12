Android Now Has 500 Million Devices Activated

There are now 500 million activated Android devices, says Android’s director of product management. Hugo Barra made the announcement on Google+, which ties in with Eric Schmidt’s claim at last week’s Motorola presser that there were 1.3 million Android activations per day.

This rather impressive grand total means that, in the great Android-iOS bleep-off, 90 million more devices run the Google OS than run Apple’s, using data from two months back.

Recent stats said the Android activation rate was 1.3 million devices per day. But the phone/tablet split remains much less favorable for Google–with just 70,000 of those being tablets.

Visit our main Fast Feed page to keep up with the news.