Why Companies “Strike Out” With International Marketing

Most pop culture references don’t travel well. Take sports references, for instance. “Swinging for the fences,” “striking out,” or “doing an end-around” are mostly meaningless outside the US. In a French campaign I ran last year, our local marketing person replaced a sports metaphor with a quote from Molière to make the same point.

Use of colloquial expressions should be avoided, even in other English-speaking countries. On an international sales call this week, a colleague today urged us to be the “belle of the ball” at an upcoming industry event; the phrase was completely meaningless to our overseas reps. Sometimes the differences are subtle. For a presentation at a UK conference, a local rep changed “the company’s secret sauce” into “the company’s secret ingredient” in order to convey the intended message.

Business values are not universal. For example, a survey that looked at the impact of digital distractions (e.g. email and instant messaging) in the workplace found that workers were severely impacted by their inability to focus on simple tasks. In the U.S. and in Germany, press interest centered on the survey’s conclusion that distraction created huge productivity losses that translated into wasted time and money. In the U.K. however, the press honed in on the distracted workers’ rude behavior to colleagues; productivity costs were not an issue.

It goes without saying that marketing materials like brochures, data sheets, e-books and white papers must be translated into local languages to be useful. When you work with translation bureaus, remember they do not understand the subtler points of your business. While their translation may be “correct,” the message could easily miss the mark. Have your local country manager, distributor, or partner review the text for domain accuracy. I don’t using automated translators without serious oversight.