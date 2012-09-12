To Know If Your Career Is On The Right Path, View Your Business As A River

It’s not the flashes of football or laughter and chatter in this busy hotel lobby that are distracting me tonight. It’s a concept, a new metaphor for business, that has been boring through my thoughts, reordering how I view my career: Business is a river. Try it on. It may open new sources of revenue for you.

This metaphor is not my own. My good friend and coach Jody Johnson from ActionCoach introduced me to it recently. I was struggling with a dilemma. One of the leading innovation consulting firms had approached me about working with them and I was starting to wonder, should I continue on my own or join something more established? You’ve probably faced similar quandaries yourself: Should you abandon blazing your uncertain trail and step onto a better-worn path?

Sure, all the leadership books you read tell you that “persistence” is the common trait of anyone who has had a significant impact on the world. But how do you know if you should persist? How do you know you are on the better path?

Jody introduced me to the work of Roger Hamilton, who suggests you think of your business as a garden and your cash flow as a river feeding the garden. To know that your garden will continue to flourish, you want to make sure your river is flowing.

I remember from my college fluid dynamics class that volume of a river’s flow is the function of two things: speed of the water multiplied by the cross-sectional area of the river. To get more flow, then, you need to speed up the water and/or keep the water speed the same by widening the river. If you build a wide, fast-moving river, you can build an empire (think of the Nile and ancient Egypt).

Increasing water speed

Water flows from high points to low. So to get the water to flow more quickly you need to increase the incline of your business. Specifically, this means increasing the relative value of your offering to your competitors’. Every improvement, new feature, innovative characteristic of your product/service is like digging a little deeper than your competition. Customers will naturally gravitate to you.

What I saw for myself was that I have spent nearly 10 years digging. I’ve published four books, facilitated hundreds of strategy sessions, and researched thousands of companies all to dig deeper than others. I may not know much about fishing or employee compensation, but I know strategy at a deeper level than most.