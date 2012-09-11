Twitter Must Produce Occupy Protestor’s Tweets By Friday

“I can’t put Twitter or the little blue bird in jail, so the only way to punish is monetarily.” And so a New York State Supreme Court Judge Matthew A. Sciarrino Jr. has spoken, Bloomberg reports . Twitter has until Friday to produce tweets that an arrested Occupy protestor Malcolm Harris posted as @destructuremal during the movement last year. According to this Sciarrino, if Twitter doesn’t produce the tweets it will face a fine and be held in contempt.

Harris’s lawyers and Twitter’s lawyers have been appealing to stall the prosecuting lawyer’s subpoena of the tweets as evidence. Twitter has argued that tweets belong to individuals who created them, and is attempting to allow Twitter users–like Harris–to respond to subpoenas directed at the company.

For more news through the day, visit our Fast Feed page.