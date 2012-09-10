Amazon Updates Its Kindle App For Mac

A few days after Amazon’s event last week, and a few days before Apple’s fall press bonanza, Amazon has updated its Kindle app for the Mac. Sprucing up its app on a competitor’s device is consistent with Amazon’s grand plan of selling services rather than hardware on its cash-bleeding Kindle Fires, and any other device it can find.

The crop of new features on the Mac Kindle app that TheNextWeb first spotted, incorporates pan and swipe gestures (for navigation and page turning) that the Lion OS supports. The new version also hosts Kindle Format 8 books which come with fancier formatting. Ahead of an Amazon Japan release expected sometime before the year is out, the new app is compatible with Japanese too.

