Fast Take: What To Expect From Apple When You’re Expecting The iPhone 5

This Wednesday, you may have heard, Apple has an event scheduled. And since the invite contains the numeral “5,” everyone’s pretty certain the company will reveal the new iPhone 5 that day.

But an Apple event always prompts an outpouring of leaks, opinions, near-miss “exclusives,” guesswork, and frantic opinionated writing. It’s sometimes hard to pick up the signal from all this noise. Remember too that Apple likes a good surprise from time to time, introducing a new feature that no one had predicted. So we’ve trawled through the rumors, parsed the data, sifted the tech-y tea leaves, and summed up the info for you. Here’s what we think Apple will and won’t do in two days, along with what it may do if we’re lucky. Are you feeling lucky?

It’s on its way, yes–so much material has leaked out for the next iPhone that we can be pretty confident that it’ll be thinner than the iPhone 4S, and taller, too, to incorporate the 4-inch widescreen the new phone’s expected to have. It’ll have a partly metal back that forms part of the unibody chassis, and it’ll have black and white colored glass or plastic windows on the back to help with radio signal transmission.

We don’t know much about its innards, save its battery tech, which seems to have been uprated a little to deliver a bit more power. But we can guess incremental processing boosts, better graphics, a touch sensor integrated into the screen, beefed-up cameras and so on. According to some recent store inventory numbering data, it’ll even come at the same price points (at least in the U.S., under the carrier subsidy model).

But what will it be called? After all, Apple’s just taken a stance to rename its iPad “3” as just “iPad.”

The original iPhone 1.0 was just “iPhone.” Then came iPhone 2.0, named “3G,” followed by iPhone 3.0 which was called the “iPhone 3GS.” Then came iPhone 4.0, labelled “iPhone 4” and iPhone 5.0, which was the “iPhone 4S.” So it’s not beyond the pale that Apple would call the new phone the “iPhone 5″…even if it’s technically the sixth iPhone it’s made. The name may help distinguish the new phone from the older 4S, which many commenters expect will remain on sale at a reduced price.

The Wall Street Journal, again leaking what may be “official” info at a strangely opportune time, recently said the next iPhone would support LTE tech all over the world. That means it’ll be a true 4G device, versus the iPad 3, which upset non-U.S. buyers and governments because it only supported U.S. 4G bands. The WSJ notes the phone won’t work on “all” carriers, but that’s obvious really–different 4G carriers in different countries use different radio bands…and supporting all of them in the iPhone would be tricky, expensive, and maybe even impossible.