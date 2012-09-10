Al-Jazeera News Network Hacked Again, This Time By Syrian Gov’t Supporters

News network Al-Jazeera has fallen victim to a cyber attack for the second time in less than a week. Hackers claiming to support the Syrian government have been sending false news updates to subscribers of the Arabic media giant’s mobile update service.

Coming just days after the front page of the Al-Jazeera website was defaced by a group calling itself al-Rashedon, this latest attack is the work of another group. A group calling itself the Syrian Electronic Army has taken responsibility, claiming that its mission is “to amplify the voices of the Syrian right.”

One of the messages claimed there had been an assassination attempt on the Qatari Prime Minister, while another stated that the wife of the Qatari emir, Sheikha Moza, had been lightly injured.