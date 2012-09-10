Amazon U-Turns And Allows Users to Opt Out Of Compulsory Advertising

Amazon has u-turned on its obligatory advertising policy on its Kindle Fire and confirmed that users will be able to opt out of the the device’s advertising lockscreen – for a price. The decision came just days after the launch of a trio of new Kindle devices, and barely 24 hours after the firm confirmed that the advertising, which helps, says Jeff Bezos, keep consumer cost of the devices low, was compulsory.

The firm, however, believes that few people will pay the $15 fee to keep their devices untainted by advertising. A spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch: “We know from our Kindle reader line that customers love our special offers and very few people choose to opt out. We’re happy to offer customers the choice.”

Consumers looking forward to getting their hands on the 4G Fire HD may have a wait on their hands, however. According to Reuters UK, Amazon has sent out emails to customers who had pre-ordered the 8.9-inch version warning them that it was still awaiting FCC approval for the device. With November 20 pencilled in as D-Day for the tablet’s availability, Amazon is expecting the regulator to give the thumbs-up to the 4G Fire HD. If, however, approval does not materialise, expect delays.

