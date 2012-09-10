Nokia To Review Why It Faked Ad For New Lumia Smartphone

Nokia has already faced much bad press about its decision to use fake imagery to promote the imaging powers of its new Lumia 920 smartphone –and so its revealed it will be undertaking a review of the ethics behind the move made by its marketing department. The company has added a disclaimer to the clip shown on YouTube to clarify that the demonstration, purporting to show why customers should buy the phone for its great video imaging powers, doesn’t use footage from the phone at all.

Meanwhile the company is facing further accusations that the stills it says are examples of Lumia 920 photography aren’t actually from the smartphone’s camera either, and are from a professional DSLR.

Nokia is pinning much of its future on the success of its smartphone range, with the Lumia 920 as its top-featured phone.

