When Targeting Women, Stop Thinking Girly

In a world capable of facebook targeting, sophisticated segmentation studies, and something called “ narrowcasting ,” communicators and marketers are starting to wear out a lot of carpet pacing back and forth, wondering how exactly they’re supposed to use all this new data they’re collecting. A client recently wondered aloud, “Ok, but do we need a different message for rural moms in the Plains states?” She was not kidding. Much sleep being lost over those Kansas agri-moms, apparently.

Though it plays out in more finely-cut demographics today, the idea that we need to craft different messages for different audiences isn’t a new one. For example, we have a rich history of advertising stupidly—I mean, um, differently—to women. The theory being (kind of reductive here, but it’s a blog, so) “if men and women are different, they must want different kinds of appeals.” The trouble is, attempts to make ads more appealing to women often default to some, well, let’s say assumptions that may or may not be grounded in reality. So we decided to take a look at six campaign ads with a range of appeals traditionally viewed as more appealing to men and women, and see how women’s gut-level, moment-to-moment responses differed from men’s.

What we found will…

…(If you’re a man) really surprise you!

…(If you’re a woman) be frustratingly obvious, but at least someone is writing it down!

1. Take off the lacy pink kid gloves. We tested six different ads with about 200 people, split roughly evenly between men and women, with a wide range of political views. Overall, women are looking for—hope you’re sitting down here—the same things in political ads that men are. Or at least the things we traditionally believe men want. There were very few significant differences (which we’ll cover below) between how women reacted to and commented on our sample ads and how men did. So while there are certainly a few key issues that are more important to women than men—mostly dealing with reproductive rights and, this week at least, Todd Akin—there is not much credence to the theory that you need to talk about issues differently with women than men.

2. Facts: Not just for dudes anymore. Some of the prevailing palaver goes something like “men need facts, while women need emotional reasons for making decisions.” Elections are not a Mars/Venus thing. Women are just as likely as men to get a bad feeling about claims with no evidence, and just as likely to call out an ad’s lack of facts after they’ve seen it. The consistency with which we heard responses like those below—from both sides of the political aisle, regardless of who an ad was for—indicates that women are scanning ads for evidence pretty actively.