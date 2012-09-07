Innovation Can Be The Plunder Of Piracy, If You Copy Right

First-mover advantage usually refers to the period of de facto exclusivity that an innovator enjoys due to the practical difficulties of copying a particular innovation. In other words, if it takes time for copyists to successfully copy a creation, the creator may have a first-mover advantage–particularly if being first can provide enough of a head start to lock in markets or at least make it hard for latecomers to compete. In some cases, first-mover advantage can offer a sufficient incentive to engage in meaningful innovation, even without the prospect of intellectual property rights to protect that innovation.

First-mover advantage seems to be enough to maintain substantial innovation in football. New formations and plays can offer meaningful advantages to creative coaches and teams, even though nothing stops other teams from copying those innovations.* In fact, many football coaches teach others their plays and approach. In part, coaches keep innovating despite the prospect of copying because they are incredibly short-term thinkers who have to win a game every week; winning now trumps the possibility of losing over the longer term as (hypothetically) their idea spreads.

But there is another reason that copying does not deter innovation in football. Football formations and plays often depend on a certain kind of team and player, and teams cannot be reconstituted quickly. Given this, an innovative coach can achieve substantial success with a new formation even if opponents ultimately adopt it too. The window in which the innovating team is the only one using the new system–or at least, using it well–is large enough to make innovations worthwhile.

Fashion also exhibits some first-mover advantage, though how much is a hotly contested point among those who study apparel markets. It is easy to copy a new design, and it is not hard to find examples of a hot dress appear- ing quickly in inexpensive stores such as Forever 21. Some even claim that knockoffs have appeared in stores before the original. While the instances in which copyists beat or match originators to market are unlikely to be fre- quent enough to really matter, it is still the case that many copyists are remarkably fast. Hence the lead time enjoyed by originators is often brief.

But–and this is important–it is hard to see how that lead time can shrink entirely. There is no point in knocking off a garment that does not sell well. And most designs do not sell well. The only way to be sure a garment will sell is to see how it fares in the stores. In short, copyists can only be so fast before they are simply making bets on what trends will be hot. And if they are that good at guessing what will be hot, why not just make it them- selves and be first–or open a store and sell only those designs guaranteed to sell?

So while copying in fashion can be fast, in reality there is almost always some degree of lead time for innovators. And this lead time is essential for the operation of fashion’s piracy paradox to operate. (In fashion, copying helps set trends, and trends are what sell fashion–so, paradoxically, piracy is one of the key drivers of the fashion industry’s success). The freedom to copy a design that is becoming hot helps to create trends and, ultimately, expands the market for that design. For this to work, however, the design must become hot in the first place. Over time this dynamic leads to the diffusion and eventual death of the design and, as early adopters seek something fresh, the debut of a new design. The creative cycle starts anew.

What is special about the piracy paradox in fashion, in other words, is not just that an innovative designer can sell enough units before copies emerge to make innovation worthwhile. If the only advantage to fashion designers was that short window of exclusivity, we would be making a simple first-mover advantage argument. Instead, the heart of the piracy paradox is that copying drives early adopters to seek new designs. That in turn gives the innovator a new market to chase. What really matters in fashion is not the first- mover advantage per se. Rather, the lead time a first mover has makes it worthwhile for the fashion conscious to chase new designs. The fashion-following consumer is the key player. Since the fashion conscious are differentiators, not flockers, they will only adopt designs that differentiate. And in a system of free and legal copying, that requires some lag between the debut and the diffusion of a design. As a practical matter, that lag continues to exist, no matter how fast copying technologies become.