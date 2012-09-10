Want To Maximize Your Human Resources? Employ Algorithms

In a New York Times op-ed last weekend, architect Michael Graves lamented the fading art of drawing–that which binds the dynamism of the human mind directly to an unencumbered stub of graphite. Like the malleable visions within our heads, a pencil in the grip of a practiced hand can flick at nuance and wrap a curve in a way that’s neither inaccurate nor final–letting the line sashay just enough to let our minds decide where it best fits. CAD, on the hand, insists on rigid absolutes: sharp corners, perfect circles, and clean, defined lines that leave little room for impromptu invention.

Machines, Graves pointed out, are no longer handling only the prosaic tasks of design. CAD was once a tool to pump out accurate construction drawings and utility plans, but there now exists software that will automatically consider size, style, budget, and materials–as well as produce designs on its own. A drive through fresh sprawl leads you to believe that cyborg-designed dwellings will not only be built, but that they will, at some point, dominate construction.

Graves makes the case that automation is killing innovation within his trade. He very well could be right. But automation, when put to work correctly, can be a tool that engenders creativity rather than quashing it. Fretting about innovation lost to automation should be left to those like Mr. Graves: splendidly accomplished, unquestionably talented, and, in the world of design, quite famous. The rest of us should get on with the automation. When we do this, we give ourselves a chance to innovate anew.

All businesses, no matter how small, can benefit by introducing their workload to a few automating algorithms. When Aisle50 exited the accelerator Y Combinator a year ago, we were spending 15 hours a day in a California garage toiling over tasks that were the core of our operations. We parsed lists, sorted spreadsheets, and built deal emails by hand; our customer service was done by calling our database with SQL commands from a terminal window. We were unable to improve our product or innovate upon what we’d already done since once we flipped the on switch and the users showed up, we had to keep the lights on.

Luckily, we caught our breath. We soon directed energy and weeks of work toward vanquishing these necessary tasks through automation. A child can now look up anything and everything about each one of our customers on an intuitive admin panel. This allows each one of our 10 employees to easily rotate into and out of a customer service role–and they do. Our sales team can concentrate on sales rather than learning how to master join commands on multiple data tables. Our developers don’t need to waste 15 minutes of their day sorting our customers by zip code to determine who gets which deal. All of these things now happen with no human effort. Automating these tasks may all seem rather obvious, but we’re consistently surprised by the kinds of companies–big companies in some cases–that do things the hard way.

By wasting your and your employees’ time on tasks that could be taken care of by an algorithm, you lose days that could be spent developing a new product or spent brainstorming how to fix a consumer disconnect with your marketing plan. When these rudimentary tasks get automated, employees are liberated to spend time pushing your product to be better and, ultimately, innovate upon your current paradigm. Innovation isn’t just invention of the totally new, it’s also about the stream of little improvements that make a product better than all other comers.

You don’t need a corps of hackers to automate some of the dirty jobs that may now take place in-house. Menial tasks are easy to automate by simply shipping them out of house through a tool such as MobileWorks or oDesk, which provide marketplaces for outsourcing. We pay others to transfer names from scanned sign-up sheets we collect in our retail partners’ stores to a spreadsheet we can easily load to our database.