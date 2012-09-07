advertisement
10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Angry Pigs, Battlefield Research, And More

Find out why Nokia is thanking Apple’s lawyers, and why hiring annoying people might just pay dividends in the long run. These stories and more in this week’s top 10.

By Dan Asadorian2 minute Read

To Do List

1. 5 Apps To Help You Swing Back Into Productivity Mode

Fast Company

Amber Mac hits you with some innovate tech tips that will boost your productivity.

Angry Pigs

2.

Exclusive Look At “Bad Piggies,” “Angry Birds” Maker Rovio’s Latest Addictive Game

Fast Company

This time, the pigs will fly.

Stacks on Stacks

3.

Why Hiring People Who Annoy You Helps You Innovate

Fast Company

That disheveled guy with the Phish T-shirt on, yeah, hire him.

Nokia 900

4.

Nokia Design EVP Thanks Apple’s Lawyers

Fast Company

Apple lawyers give props to Nokia phones.

Gas Mask

5.

How To Run A Harvard Lab From The Battlefield

Fast Company

Kevin Kit Parker fights wars and runs a bioengineering team at the same time.

Wikipedia Redesign

6.

A Promising Wikipedia Overhaul, Designed To Squash Info Overload

Co.Design

A Wikipedia redesign aims to streamline information consumption.

Dead Squirrel

7.

What A Dead Squirrel Taught Me About Premium Pricing

Fast Company

Neil Baron offers his insight into how we might change our pricing models.

Red Arrow

8.

3 Ways To Become An Authoritative Leader, Even If You’re Under 30

Fast Company

Jess Loren has 3 holistic tips to improve as an employee and a leader.

Carrot Platter

9. How The Best Restaurant In The World Stays That Way

Co.Create

What do moss, dirt, ants, and grasshoppers have in common? They are all ingredients for the best restaurant in the world.

10.

An Ingeniously Designed Kids Bike Grows With Them As They Age

Co.Exist

Kids outgrowing everything you buy them? This bike will grow with them!

