10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Angry Pigs, Battlefield Research, And More

Find out why Nokia is thanking Apple’s lawyers, and why hiring annoying people might just pay dividends in the long run. These stories and more in this week’s top 10.
1. 5 Apps To Help You Swing Back Into Productivity Mode
Fast Company
Amber Mac hits you with some innovate tech tips that will boost your productivity.
Exclusive Look At “Bad Piggies,” “Angry Birds” Maker Rovio’s Latest Addictive Game
Fast Company
This time, the pigs will fly.
Why Hiring People Who Annoy You Helps You Innovate
Fast Company
That disheveled guy with the Phish T-shirt on, yeah, hire him.
Nokia Design EVP Thanks Apple’s Lawyers
Fast Company
Apple lawyers give props to Nokia phones.
How To Run A Harvard Lab From The Battlefield
Fast Company
Kevin Kit Parker fights wars and runs a bioengineering team at the same time.
A Promising Wikipedia Overhaul, Designed To Squash Info Overload
Co.Design
A Wikipedia redesign aims to streamline information consumption.
What A Dead Squirrel Taught Me About Premium Pricing
Fast Company
Neil Baron offers his insight into how we might change our pricing models.
3 Ways To Become An Authoritative Leader, Even If You’re Under 30
Fast Company
Jess Loren has 3 holistic tips to improve as an employee and a leader.
9. How The Best Restaurant In The World Stays That Way
Co.Create
What do moss, dirt, ants, and grasshoppers have in common? They are all ingredients for the best restaurant in the world.
An Ingeniously Designed Kids Bike Grows With Them As They Age
Co.Exist
Kids outgrowing everything you buy them? This bike will grow with them!
